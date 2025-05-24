Memorial Day service being held on Monday Published 10:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

As people nationwide know, Memorial Day will be celebrated on Monday, May 26.

In Winchester, an annual Memorial Day Remembrance Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the site of the developing World War II and Korean War Memorial on 14 E. Broadway Street.

The event is set to feature the Baker Intermediate School flag team raising the flag, the Winchester Fire Department presenting the colors, and Mayor JoEllen Reed welcoming others and opening with a prayer.

Just as well, recent George Rogers Clark High School graduate and 2024 Miss Teen Kentucky Mallory Jones will deliver the national anthem, along with a pledge of allegiance from Don Rose and former Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner – who was also a U.S. Marine from 1969-71 – serving as guest speaker.

Songs including “America the Beautiful”, “Amazing Grace”, and “TAPS” will be played, while the poem “In Flanders Fields” – written by John McCrae – will be recited by 25th Judicial Circuit Court Judge David M. Ward, also a retired colonel with the U.S. Army.

Dee Birkes, a local citizen and state board director for the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, will also speak.

Certainly not least, graduating GRC students Joel Dean Layne, II, Samuel Shockey, and Janeice Gwynne will oversee the reading of the names of those with Clark County backgrounds who gave their lives in wartime.

Among the listed are those mentioned below.

World War I: Frank Ballard, James S. Brandenburg, Jesse Crowe, Marshall Corum, Bertie W. David, Dillard Gentry, Walter Holder, Joseph T. Horine, Frank Jackson, Sam T. Johnson, Lee Kerr, Steve B. Marcum, Zachary T. McDonald, Kelly B. Osborne, Henry F. Parrish, Leslie Patton, Robert F. Powell, Everett L. Renaker, Guy Rison, Robert M. Rowlett, Chester Scott, Billy Slack, W. Warder Stickrod, Henry C. Thompson, Albert M. Tilton, Henry Webster.

World War II: Robert Abney, Hazel B. Adams, Dewey P. Adams, Jr., Ishmael W. Adams, William E. Adams, Robert P. Anderson, Miller C. Ashcraft, Arthur G. Bailey, Owen Bailey, Arthur G. Baker, John L. Ball, Mitchell Banks, Thomas A. Blackwell, Jr., William C. Botts, Morris B. Bradley, James Brandenburg, George S. Brooks, Jr., Harold O. Bush, Byrum G. Byrd, George E. Campbell, Lloyd R. Cole, Paul H. Collins, Wayne B. Danielson, Leo Davis, Jr., Ray Devary, William E. Duncan, Eugene Ecton, Edward C. Epperson, Harold G. Epperson, William A. Epperson, William C. Ester, Noble S. Fraley, Edward Fraysur, Jr., Floyd S. Fridge, Claude M. Garrison, Edsell H. Gray, Charlie L. Haggard, Leonard W. Haggard, William C. Hedrick, Jr., William S. Hooten, Ora C. Horseman, Charlie Lee Howard, Ollie C. Kenny, John D. King, Austin J. Larison, Leon G. Littrell, Marshall A. Logan, Jr., Glen H. McCoun, Jr., Andrew E. McIntosh, Theodore C. McIntosh, Isaac E. McKinney, Donald R. McNabb, Brethel G. Mercer, William H. Morguson, Ellis E. Morefield, Andrew J. Napier, John S. Oldson, B.R. Osborne, Jr., Thomas H. Owen, Jr., Julian C. Pelfrey, Robert W. Pharis, William R. Pinnell, Jr., Paul Reed, David M. Richard, Earl C. Robertson, Finley O. Robinson, Chester C. Rose, Omer Rowland, George W. Scott, Ray F. Snowden, William L. Swope, Robert D. Taylor, Jr., William Thomas, Ray D. Thompson, Elihu Tipton, Oliver P. Tipton, James W. Warner, Jr., Winston Wells, Clarence T. Williams, Charles B. Young.

Korean War: Raymond E. Barnett, Clifton Brandenburg, Wendall F. Byrd, John J. Clemons, Carl D. Logan, Anthony Combs, Russell G. Davis, James O. Lambert, Henry P. Lewis, Billy Palmer, Jack L. Prewitt, Arnie L. Pritchett, Joseph L. Rogers, Willie Smith, John W. Spurlock, Carl C. Steele, Leon S. Stewart, Marion H. Todd, Gene E. Wood.

Vietnam War: Willie Aldridge, 1947-1968 Army; Floyd Barker, Jr., 1948-1967, Army; Merle Estes, 1931-1965, USAF; Bobby Gentry, 1950-1969, Army; Bobby Newby, 1947-1969, Army; Allen Planck, 1948-1968, Army; Sim Steverson, 1932-1967, Army.