Ernest M. Harris, 82, of Marion, North Carolina, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, May 4, 2025 after an intense struggle with cancer. Many compassionate caregivers, friends and family came alongside him during his three week stay at Mission Hospital. He passed peacefully with loved ones by his side. Ernest was the son of the late James Herbert Harris and the late Irene Ballard Harris of Winchester, Ky. He was born at home, in Winchester, Ky on November 19, 1942, and grew up on the family farm. Ernest graduated from Clark County High School class of 1962. He was an alumni of Cumberland College, where he met his loving wife of 59 years, the late Sandra Ann Six. They were married on June 7, 1964 in Lancaster, Ohio. He then went on to earn a Masters of Divinity at Southern Theological Seminary in Louisville Kentucky. Together, they had two children, and dedicated their lives to Christian Ministry. Ernest and his beloved wife Sandy partnered in ministry for over 60 years. He was Pastor of: Macedonia Baptist of Mt. Sterling, Ky, Oxford Baptist, Oxford, Ohio, Albany First Baptist Albany, Ky, Greenview Baptist, Florence, Ky, Ashland Ave. Baptist, West Covington Baptist, and Friendship Baptist of Old Fort, North Carolina. He served as an interim pastor at Glenwood Baptist Church and North Cove in the WNC area after his retirement. As a full time Baptist Minister he preached over 7800 sermons. Ernest worked for The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville NC, part time for 21 years. Ernest loved music and spent many hours teaching himself, and others to play the mountain dulcimer, fiddle, and ukulele. In 2000 he began The Friendship Dulcimer Club in Old Fort NC which met weekly for over 20 years. They played at many festivals, schools, nursing homes and churches. Most recently he has been a member of the Marion Ukulele Society where he spent most Saturday mornings playing with friends and family. He had an adventurous spirit. He maintained all of his own cars, including his favored 1975 Volvo which was under restoration at his time of death. Ernest was a private pilot and kept flying until his late 70’s. He loved sailing, and on days off would often take the grandkids and adopted grandkids out to the lake. He was curious about nature, loved animals, and was always in awe of God’s Creation. Ernest is survived by his daughter Diane (John) McFerrin, of Black Mountain; his son Rick Harris, of Black Mountain; his grandchildren, Lilli McFerrin and Jake McFerrin, both of Black Mountain; his brothers, Julian Harris of Winchester, Kentucky; Shelby (Elva) Harris, of Winchester, Kentucky; Jim (Pam) Harris, of Winchester, Kentucky; a brother in law Hubert (Ann) Six, Jr., of Winder Georgia; along with a host of nieces, and nephews. Also, Special neighbors, and friends who were like family to him. (you know who you are!) Ernest had a passion for Jesus and telling others how to find peace with God. He could not leave the house without a tract in his pocket. His greatest desire was that everyone experience this peace. In his retirement years he went on many mission trips including the Philippines, Ivory Coast, Montenegro and Bolivia. Ernest had the perfect name. He was sincere in his beliefs and always looking for ways to serve others. His family and friends will miss him always but rejoice in knowing that he is completely healed and that we will see him again when we join him in heaven. Ernest’s Celebration of Life will be held at Glenwood Baptist Church , Marion, NC on Sunday May 25, 2025 at 4:30 PM with a reception to follow. The service will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube pages for Glenwood Baptist Church, in Marion, NC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Friendship Baptist Church, PO Box 518, Old Fort, NC 28762; The Samaritan’s Purse, or The Gideon Bible Organization.