GRC tennis wins multiple region championships; shines individually Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

With a senior-heavy squad, many had high hopes for George Rogers Clark High School tennis in the 2025 season.

However, few might have predicted the high level of success they achieved across the board in the 10th Region competition.

While the Lady Cards and Cards each won the 10th Region crown in team competition – the fourth straight for the Lady Cards – GRC’s doubles duos came out as region champions, and singles competitors also set high marks to qualify for state.

“It’s just incredible,” said GRC Head Coach Travis True. “[I’m] so proud of all the work they’ve put in this year.”

During the first full week of May, the girls and tennis teams played successfully in Bourbon County.

The girls on GRC’s roster are Cassi Lowe, Sydney Ely, Madelyn Settles, Karlee Gray, Caroline Brookshire, Maddie Redmon, Allison Totty, Porter Tipton, Maggie VanderPloog, Carson Bowling, Mylee Reed, Ava Miller, and Savannah Fox.

The boys on GRC’s roster are Gratz McCraith, Hayden Cockrell, Jackson Kincaid, Gabe Palmer, Paxton Harper, Daniel Kubican, Callaway Coates, Tanner Rivers, Scott Mitchell, Parker Kincaid, Austin Skinner, Evan Eades, Kolby Matney, Wyatt Pasley, and Aiden Sizemore.

After tough competition, both teams captured 10th Region titles, becoming one of just 16 respective teams in the state to do so.

“It’s amazing,” said Assistant Coach Rebecca Prater, adding that the team showed resilience in adversity. “It’s been a tough season. We’ve had so [many] weather delays. We didn’t get to play the…tough matches that we really needed going into the postseason, so just to see this has been amazing.”

“We celebrated. It was a good time,” said Gratz McCraith. “We’re all really good friends on the tennis team.”

During the week of May 11, singles and doubles competition occurred.

The doubles duos of Gratz McCraith and Hayden Cockrell advanced, as did the duo of Cassi Lowe and Madelyn Settles.

Ultimately, both would finish as 10th Region Champions.

“The reason I love doubles is because if I make a mistake or something, I work with someone who can keep my head in the game,” he said. “[Winning] feels awesome. It means all of us get to play [at least] one more time.”

“I’ve been watching Cassie Lowe and Maddie Settles,” Prater said. “We just knew there was magic when we put them together four years ago.”

While doubles and team competition shone, they were not the only ones that stood out.

In singles competition, Jackson Kincaid finished as a semifinalist and Gabe Palmer as Region Runner-Up.

Palmer, unseeded, entered the tournament and upset the competition en route to his finish.

“[Palmer] is just outstanding…he went from not playing last year to being [Region Runner-Up],” Prater added. “[Kincaid] rose to the occasion this year…he just has the ability to work through the full game and have success.”

Certainly not least, Sydney Ely, a senior, entered the 10th Region Tournament unseeded.

Facing the end of her GRC playing days in the 10th Region quarterfinals, Ely advanced, ending the tournament as a 10th Region semifinalist.

Like all semifinalists and finalists, this qualifies her for competition at the state tournament.

“It’s really nice being able to advance…it was my first year making it through the quarterfinals,” she said. “These girls are amazing, and I’ve loved playing with them all four years.”

State competition will occur in Lexington from May 27-29 and June 1-3.

“[I’m] so proud of the work they put in this year,” said Coach True.