Fresh off success, Elks Lodge continues fundraising Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Winchester Elks Lodge #2816 has had plenty to celebrate as of late after taking home the non-profit of the year award at this year’s Winchester-Clark County Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet.

Yet humbly, they continue making positive waves in the community.

The organization recently held its Kids With Cancer Charity Golf Scramble at Cassell Creek Golf Course at 4199 Lexington Road.

“Every Lodge [statewide] has to do a fundraiser for our kids with cancer program,” said Exalted Ruler of Winchester Elks Lodge #2816, adding that the organization runs camps during the summer dedicated to supporting kids battling cancer. “It just gives the kids a chance…to be a kid again.”

As has been widely reported, Winchester Elks Lodge #2816 – while raising funds for different community organizations year-round – is particularly devoted to serving kids and military veterans.

The charity golf scramble began early in the morning, with check-in at 7:30 and a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m.

Costs were $300 per team for a four-person scramble.

Players came both locally and non-locally, with some attending from places as far away as Ashland.

Georgetown resident Lynn Beech was one of many golfers.

“My wife just had a battle with cancer, and I know what she went through,” he said. “I just want to make sure…the kids get what they need.”

Less than halfway through the year, Hall noted that the organization’s efforts have already helped 62 kids battling with the disease.

While its main purpose was clear, the event was not without opportunity for its golfers as well.

Cash prizes of $250, $150, and $100 were available for its first through third place teams.

Additionally, once all games were completed, players were treated to a post-game meal that included pulled pork, baked beans, and more.

Yet for Hall and Winchester Elks Lodge #2816, the purpose of their efforts continues to remain clear.

“We’re about [providing] hands up…we give back to the community,” he said.