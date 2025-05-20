Published 8:26 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Cathy Sue Craycraft Hatton, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Born on August 22, 1958, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Cathy was the beloved daughter of the late Clarence Craycraft and Dorothy Jean Treadway.

Cathy’s greatest joy in life was her family. She is survived by the love of her life, Ray Hatton Jr., and their children: Delona Hatton, Calissa Hatton, Ray Hatton III, Ryan Hatton, Tabitha Hatton, and Chelsea Hatton. She also leaves behind her cherished grandson, Talon Ball, and was anticipating the arrival of her first great-grandchild.

A funeral service honoring Cathy’s life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Scobee Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of service.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Frank Hamilton for his special care and support.