Published 11:18 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Kelly G. Fallen, 80 years, of Winchester, Kentucky passed away on Friday, May 16th surrounded by his family. He was born on May 16th, 1945 and married Harriett Todd of Winchester, who passed away in 2007. They had two sons; Darin and Derek. Kelly retired from Clark Energy, after 30 years of service as a lineman. He is survived by his wife, Helen S. Fallen; his brother, Hubert Fallen of Winchester; a son, Derek Fallen of Nicholasville; a granddaughter, Brittany Lakes of Berea; and two step-children, Tamela and Timothy Puckett. Funeral arrangements will be held at Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation: 1:00 – 2:30 pm (Thursday, May 22nd) Service: 10:00 am (Friday, May 23rd)