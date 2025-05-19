Published 8:11 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Gladys Mason, 88, died May 13, 2025 at Windsor Care Center in Mt Sterling, KY. She was the mother of Anna Marie Mason.

Funeral service at 1pm, Saturday May 24, 2025 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church (The Old Stone Church), 799 Old Stone Church Rd, Clark County, Kentucky. Visitation begins at 11 am at the church till hour of service. Burial at Winchester Cemetery 10am, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

If church becomes inaccessible, Chenault Brothers Funeral Home alternative.

Chenault Brothers Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.