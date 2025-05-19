Clara B. Estes, 86

Published 9:21 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Clara B. Estes, age 86, of Winchester, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, May 16, 2025, peacefully, at her home. Clara was born on October 2, 1938, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Elbert “Tobe” and Allie Stone Brandenburg. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by 4 brothers, Charles, Leondas, Harold, and Matt Brandenburg. As well as a son-in-law, Larry Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jesse Lee Estes, her daughter, Marlyn Sue Johnson and her son, Richard Lee Estes. 3 Grandchildren, Michele Witt and husband Jeremy, Laurie Ecton and husband Brandon, and Leslie Hampton and husband Mark. 9 great grandchildren, Hayden, Jessica, Abigail, Jaylee, Madysen, Makayla, Makynzi, Levi, and Kelsea. Along with numerous nieces and nephews and relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at noon in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals. Brother Marvin Neal will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielders Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at noon at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Hayden Johnson, Mark Hampton, Brandon Ecton, Jeremy Witt, And Michael and Greg Brandenburg. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Tim, Joey, and Robbie Brandenburg, and John Morris. Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Clara B. Estes.