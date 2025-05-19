Central Baptist Church preschool students recognize firefighters Published 11:30 am Monday, May 19, 2025

On Wednesday nights, preschoolers at Central Baptist Church take part in a “Play & Praise” program dedicated to recognizing others.

Recently, they took time to honor some of the city’s bravest.

Winchester Fire Department staff members were present, and spoke with children about the role of the job and purpose within the community.

“The firefighters really care about people…we as a community need to know that we are really in good hands with people like this,” said Robin Goolman, Preschool Director at Central Baptist Church. “[They] put themselves in harm’s way to be able to protect us…we need to bring up our kids to learn to respect people who serve them.”

After being contacted by Central Baptist Church, three firefighters with the Winchester Fire Department – Jonathan Beam, Cody Epperson, and Luke Neltner – showed up with a firetruck at the location.

Upon their arrival, appreciation was already being shown.

“We made thank you cards for the firefighters…the kids decorated goodie bags [and] we filled the goodie bags with water, and granola bars, and snack items,” Goolman added, noting that bags had been made for staff not present as well. “[They] also put toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal care items for them.”

The staff of Winchester Fire Department also were willing to share with students.

“They were absolutely wonderful with those little ones,” Goolman said. “They were so patient and explained everything on the firetruck [and] let them look at the firetruck…they did it in a way little ones can understand.”

In doing so, several points were emphasized.

“They talked about…how if there is ever a fire in your home, to be sure that you stay with your parents,” Goolman added.

Many youths expressed enthusiasm at the firefighters’ presence.

“They were so excited!” Goolman added. “We had one [five-year-old] little boy who came in a firefighter’s outfit [with] his hat, a coat, [and] a little play axe…he told the firefighters ‘I want to be like you when I get big’”

While the program at Central Baptist Church has ended for the summer, hopes are strong for continual engagement efforts with the local community.