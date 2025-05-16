Petting zoo featuring exotic animals opens Published 12:30 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Traveling near McClure Road, country homes are not an unexpected sight.

On Saturday, May 10, a soft opening took place at Avalon Farm LLC – located at 2780 McClure Road – from 10:00 a.m.

However, this location offers more than just your everyday sampling of barnyard animals.

At Avalon Farm LLC, you’ll find a pair of zebras, kangaroos, emus, a camel, and more.

“We’re just trying to get the community out here to see what we’re offering,” said Cody McCord, who co-owns the farm along with his wife Marissa. “We’re trying to do [something] for everybody.”

Perhaps the main feature of the day was allowing individuals an opportunity to feed the animals, with two cups of feed available for $4, four cups of feed available for $7, or an unlimited amount available for $15.

Ice cream cones were filled with feed – including animal crackers – for others to use.

“The majority of the animals eat roughly the same product,” added McCord.

Winchester resident Sabrina Elliott, who brought her young daughter, was one of many visitors.

“The location was perfect and we just love animals. We see that [they] have a wide range and variety,” she said. “Getting the children out is my biggest thing. That’s why I brought my daughter out…[to] see the animals and [have] the experience.”

The farm has developed substantially over the course of approximately nine months, with fences being built, a tobacco barn being rebuilt, and more.

Rewards are already being noticed by the community, with a birthday party featuring bounce houses and more also present on Saturday.

According to McCord, future plans are already in development with high hopes for more.

“We’ll have the corn maze, pumpkin patch, [and] sunflower fields for people to come out and take pictures in,” he said.

While mentioning that the work can feel overwhelming at times, McCord looks forward to what the 88-acre farm can provide.

“We’re very thankful for…being able to have the opportunity we have, and being able to grow up all around this so we can share it with everybody else.”

Additional information about Avalon Farm LLC can be found at https://www.facebook.com/p/Avalon-Farm-LLC-61554241104626/.