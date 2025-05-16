Howard named superintendent of the year Published 1:00 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Dustin Howard has been a common face in the Winchester community while serving as Clark County Public Schools Superintendent and more.

While not doing so for recognition, it’s always nice to receive such.

As stated in a press release from Eastern Kentucky University, Howard was recently named one of four recipients of the “Experience Excellence” Superintendents of the Year award.

“As we prepare the next generation of school and community leaders, these superintendents exemplify traits we hope our graduates display throughout their careers,” said EKU Dean of the College of Education and Applied Human Sciences Elizabeth Smith.

The awards are given in conjunction with the Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative (CKEC) and Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative (SESC).

“These partnerships showcase EKU’s commitment to working alongside the state’s educational cooperatives toward a shared mission of transforming the Commonwealth through education,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “We’re proud to celebrate excellence in educational practice and leadership among state’s superintendents and school districts.”

As stated in the press release, in order to win the award, a competitive process is gone through to identify public school district superintendents throughout the Commonwealth that display a particularly notable talent and vision in instructional leadership, communication, professionalism and community involvement.

Award recipients are deemed to have demonstrated through their practices and daily leadership the advancement of student success, also incorporating innovative thinking and bold action into their vision. Their transformational leadership style embraces guiding values of trust and inclusion.

Other award winners include Carrie Ballinger of Rockcastle County Schools, Will Begley of Burgin Independent Schools, and C.D. Morton of Harlan Independent Schools.

As a result of winning the award, each superintendent will select an EKU-bound high school senior in their district to receive a one-time $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the College of Education and Applied Health Science.