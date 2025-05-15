Historic Preservation Month marked in Winchester Published 2:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Plenty of influential world figures – from Winston Churchill to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and more – have talked about the importance of historic preservation.

Along with around the world, so is also the importance here in Winchester.

Recently, dozens gathered outside of Holly Rood and – in front of its main entrance sign – marked May 2025 as Historic Preservation Month in Winchester and throughout Clark County.

“It’s exciting being recognized as part of Clark County’s history,” said Sheila McCord, President of Winchester-Clark County Heritage Commission. “Next year will be fifty years since the Heritage Commission obtained [the] title to it.”

The Heritage Commission, beginning in the 1960s, was formed just in time – helping save Holly Rood which, at that time, was nearly demolished.

As such, the site – home to former Kentucky Governor James B. Clark – was allowed not only to remain standing, but further flourish in the many years to come.

Present to recognize the current members of the Commission and those that have been key during the previous near fifty years, some who have since passed on, were Winchester Mayor JoEllen Reed, Clark County Judge-Executive Les Yates, Magistrate Robert Blanton, City Commissioner Kitty Strode, and many others.

Mayor Reed read aloud from a proclamation.

“The City of Winchester and Clark County, Kentucky, are home to a rich tapestry of historic buildings, districts, and cultural landmarks that embody the unique heritage and identity of our community,” stated one portion of the proclamation. “[T]he Winchester Historic Preservation Commission, established in 2001, diligently administers the City’s Historic District Overlay ordinance for the Downtown National Register District, ensuring the preservation of architectural features that define our city’s character.”

At Holly Rood, a number of opportunities continue to be available, connecting modern audiences to historical elements.

According to its website at https://www.hollyroodevents.com/events-calendar, “We’ve had similar re-creations, private suppers and Spirit Walks where our guests witness history unfold through talented actors and guest speakers. But Weddings {sic} are our favorite!”

McCord expressed gratitude to those who have made a positive impact.

“We do have some generous people in the county that have donated over the years not only with money, but with their time,” she said. “The City Commission and the Fiscal Court help us financially, or we wouldn’t be able to keep this.”