Farmers Market opens in Winchester Published 1:30 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Following an early May that featured frequent rain, the sun was out and the sky was clear on Saturday, May 10.

The timing couldn’t have been better.

Along Depot Street, the 2025 edition of the Winchester-Clark County Farmer’s Market opened.

“There’s been beautiful weather, [a] huge crowd, [and] a lot going on,” said Winchester-Clark County Farmer’s Market President Doug Ashcraft. “Everybody needs to come to the Farmer’s Market at least once.”

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. and lasting until noon, Depot Street was lined with vendors.

This year, 42 vendors – the most ever according to Vice President Ken Howard – have signed up.

Among those present were HA Farm LLC, Boone Creek Creamery, Hamon Haven Winery, Creative Coffees Roastery, Backcountry Baking Company, Double Barrel Honey, Fink Meats & Produce, Marshmallow Muse, Penguin Pottery featuring farm fresh eggs, Grumpy Dad Sauce Company.

As is typical, the event was full with food products – including a variety of beef and more from Point Pleasant Farms, which also sold baked goods and succulents.

“We started [at Winchester] Farmer’s Market three years ago. We wanted to sell our beef to local customers instead of just selling them at the stockyards,” said co-owner Mary Brown, who currently helps operate the family business alongside her sister Sara and father John Evans. “We [make[ what we like. We [make] what we’re interested in.”

Tanya Pence, founder of Lada’z, was present selling a variety of homemade soaps.

“My kids were a big part of coming up with it….when I was reading a bar of soap in the store, I just noticed that’s it all chemicals,” she said, noting that the company’s name references the first letter of each child’s name. “I actually just started reading…a farmer’s encyclopedia…and then I just had a lot of fun, and just started growing the stuff and making natural ingredients and getting with other local farmers.”

According to Howard, planning for the Farmer’s Market was months in advance.

“We plan year round for this market. We open up the application online. Folks apply. The deadline is March 4,” he said. “We have monthly meetings leading up to the market [to] let everyone know about the guidelines and certifications that are required.”

Howard also noted that having a variety of items to sell adds to the experience.

“We try to have as much variety here as we can [for] one stop shopping,” he said, with wood products, plants, and more also being sold.

While each participating vendor looks to see business boom, the atmosphere also makes the event worthwhile.

“I just love being able to talk to people in the community,” Brown added. “We enjoy our interactions.”

Plus, with weather set to warm in the coming months, the excitement is just getting started.

“As we go [further] into the year, there’ll be a lot [more] produce here,” Ashcraft added.