Craycraft announces run for County Judge-Executive Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Since first being elected to the Clark County Fiscal Court as a Magistrate in 2022, Steve Craycraft has been active for the community.

Now, he hopes to take on a new role.

This week, Craycraft announced his candidacy for the position of Clark County Judge-Executive – a role currently held by Les Yates – in the 2026 elections.

Email newsletter signup

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for County Judge/Executive”, said Craycraft in a written statement. “Throughout my time in this community, I have become increasingly concerned about the direction of our local government and its impact on our daily lives.”

Craycraft added that – in both his current and prior roles – he believed he’d be a solid fit for the position.

“My experience as a magistrate, combined with my background as a veteran, local businessman, and farmer, has given me a deep understanding of our community’s challenges.”

He also spoke of what motivating factors were in his decision to seek the position.

“My decision to run is driven by a deep desire to make a difference,” he wrote. “I am committed to ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard and that our government prioritizes the needs of its residents. Together, we can create positive change and work towards a brighter future – one where transparency, accountability, and progress take center stage alongside the long-term sustainability of our agricultural landscape.”

Agriculture is, in fact, a top focus of Craycraft’s campaign.

“I recognize the critical importance of supporting our farmers and ensuring that agricultural practices are sustainable for future generations,” he said. “My commitment to farmland preservation stems from the belief that our agricultural roots are essential for the prosperity and identity of our community. While economic development is important, agriculture plays a crucial role in driving that growth.”

Craycraft concluded by expressing enthusiasm for the future.

“I look forward to sharing my vision with you and earning your support on this journey”, he wrote.