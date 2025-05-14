Clark County Public Records Reports Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded in the Clark County Clerk’s office April 19-26, 2025.

Conley Construction Company to Alicia Rae Lopez, 203 Arbor Court, $201,000.

Williams Enterprises LLC and Barnes Construction Inc. to James Miller and Ramona J. Miller, 432 Fairholme Way.

David Asbury Miller to Miguel Jimenez and Mariana Miranda, 11 Shelley Drive, $175,000.

Robert S. Ploch and Robert Swits Ploch to Henry Edward Dickerson and Cathy Anne Derickson, 1623 Little Stoner Road, $385,000.

Thomas Rhea Cox II estate to Mary Christy Henson, 205 W. Lexington Ave., terms of will.

Geoffrey Kevin Metzler and Brenda Joyce Metzler to Victoria Ashlei Phelps and Daniel Scott Hall, 44 Buckner St., $188,000.

Winchester Retirement Place Inc. to Carol K. Ledford, 105 Sir Edward Court, $296,000.

James Paul Hughes to Anthony Springate and Samantha Springate, 321 Frontier Way, $442,500.

Thomas L. Crowe to Erin Renee Doebler, 7 Pocahontas Trail, $190,000.

Linda H. Schooler to Taylor Bradley Hunt and Sarah Whisman Hunt, 597 Marseille Blvd., $260,000.

Travis Purvis and Shelby Marshall Purvis to Riley M. Bailey, 845 Gay Evans Road, $225,000.

Gola F. Prewitt to Deborah L. Prewitt, 132 Calmes Blvd., love & affection.

Ronald E. Taulbee, Teena Taulbee, Angela T. Graham, Deborah T. Jones, Garry Jones and Franklin Graham to Michael J. Keltz and Camille Keltz, 402 Tremont Lane, $292,000.

Thomas Houston Howard Revocable Living Trust to Dean Matthew Rodriguez and Amy Arnold, 3750 Becknerville Road, $390,000.

Atlas Property Ventures LLC to Jonathan Mobley, 606 College St., $179,500.

James R. Wilhite and Donna F. Wilhite to Lee VanMeter Quisenberry, 29 Manor Drive, $363,000.

John Wilson Properties Inc. to Alan Dale Caldwell and Connie Sue Caldwell, 210 Duclair Drive, $110,000.

Paul David Patterson and Allison Michelle Patterson to Katie Abbigayle Jones, 103 Gary Court, $130,000.

Samantha Springate, Samantha Williamson and Anthony Joseph Springate to Adrian Arianna Allen, 418 Jameson Way, $250,000.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated to 130 Ecton LLC, 130 Ecton Road, $4,750,000.

Landpath LLC to Brenda Taulbee, 112 Central Ave., $220,000.

Jonathon Segraves to Gary Linville, 136 Ashley Drive, $270,000.

Bobby W. Tyler and Gloria S. Tyler to Pamela Johnson and Richard Johnson, 151 Hawthorne Drive, $379,900.

Dylan Bjorklund and Cassie Bjorklund to Gloria Sharp Tyler and Bobby W. Tyler, 39 Hillcrest Drive, $225,000.

Donna Abshire to Dana Lemieux, 138 Shanahan Lane, $325,000.

Marriage Licenses

The following marriage license applications were issued by the Clark County Clerk’s office April 19-26, 2025.

Brandi L’Rae Clem and Logan Colin Simpkins, April 21.

Lena Mae Parks and Brandon Ray Perry, April 21.

Ashley Faye Kirkland and Johnny Lee Elliott, April 23.

Crystal Faye Fields and Garland Bruce Banks, April 23.

Tina Louise Doolin and Timothy Lee Knight, April 25.

Jullian Leann Gallenstein and Kenneth Cole Putnam, April 25.

Kyssa Jean Cooke McClain and Robert Dillon Clayton, April 25.

Rosibel Nohemo Rosales de Contreras and Yandi Ruiz Prieto, April 26.