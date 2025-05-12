Published 8:14 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Gene Edward Layne Sr., was the second born into the union of John Layne Sr., and Hester Owens Layne in Pikeville, Kentucky on April 18, 1935. He transitioned to his heavenly home unexpectedly, on May 3, 2025. Gene resided in Winchester, Kentucky for many years with his wife, Doris Damron Layne, who preceded him in death. Gene was a graduate of Perry A. Cline High School and furthered his education at West Virginia State College Institute WV, majoring in Physical Education. He also enrolled in the ROTC program as a Cadet, while attending the institute. Upon completion of college, Gene was employed with Kentucky Power until he left to work for AT&T, formerly known as Bell South, where he would retire. After retiring, he worked for St Agatha Academy as a Physical Education teacher for years and then continued to serve in the role of Ombudsman, sharing his gifts with many nursing homes and advocating for senior citizens for 18 years. Gene was very active in service to the community, which included coaching and mentoring Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball for both Pikeville and Winchester, Kentucky.: He was an avid member of the Lions Club Chapter and the local YMCA. He loved baseball and was a huge Cincinnati Reds fan and attended their games often. He also had a great love for UK football and basketball and was a dedicated Big Blue fan. However, his heart and devotion would be of service to his churches. He served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and in the Men’s Leadership Organization. Gene was a member of the Militant Pillar Ground of Truth Church for many years in Pikeville and his current church, Faith Point Church of Lexington, Ky. In his union with wife, Phyllis Hunt Layne, were two children, Gene E. Layne Jr., and LaGenia A. Layne, both of Pikeville. Years later, he would marry Doris Damron Layne and to this union, they would raise two sons, Paul Dean Damron of Pikeville and Matt E. Layne of Jeffersonville, Indiana. Gene was preceded in death by his parents John and Hester Layne; two brothers, John (Fannie) Layne, Jr., Charles F. (Christine) Layne, Sr.; one sister, Frances A. (Thomas) Kincaid; and two sons, Paul Dean Damron and Gene E. (Sandra) Layne, Jr. He leaves to continue his legacy, a devoted daughter, LaGenia A. Layne; son Matt E. (Sarah) Layne; one daughter-in-law, Sandra Brown Layne; two granddaughters, Genie Ann Johnson and Madison Grace Layne; two great-grandsons, Elijah and Jarmar Layne; one great-great grandson, Ashton Osbourne, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends who all were deeply loved by Gene. Gene was loved by all who knew him. His legacy of love and service will stay in the hearts and lives of everyone he touched. He will be truly missed. Visitation will be after 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 8, 2025, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be 12 o’clock Noon, Friday, May 9, 2025 in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Michael Armour and Bishop Gary Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, Kentucky. The arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville, Kentucky.