Published 12:18 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Evon Drake, 82, of Winchester, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Born on June 9, 1942, in Winchester, she was the beloved daughter of the late Woodford and Mila Bailey Drake.

Evon dedicated her life to caring for others, working for many years as a babysitter. She was a longtime member of Ruckerville Church of Christ, where her kind spirit and quiet strength touched many lives.

She is lovingly remembered by her sisters, Bonnie Johnson, Jenny Drake, Shirley Fisher, Jane Fisher, and Julie Drake; her brother, Leon Drake; her nephew, Tony Johnson; and a host of extended family members and friends who will cherish her memory.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at the Leon Pace Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at Winchester Cemetery. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff at Fountain Circle Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM at the chapel, prior to the service.