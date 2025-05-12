Chamber banquet takes place at new BCTC campus Published 11:30 am Monday, May 12, 2025

The sight of Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s newest Winchester campus at 1919 Rolling Hills Lane was abuzz on the evening of Thursday, May 8.

Unlike other occasions, this one didn’t involve its typical cast of college students.

Many individuals from different walks of life attended the annual Winchester-Clark County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, which welcomed and awarded many for their efforts over the last year.

“I want to welcome you all to the 85th Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet,” said Cindy Banks, Executive Director. “I…also want to thank each and every one of you…for taking the time out to come and share this with us.”

As mentioned, a number of familiar faces from Winchester were present.

Among them were staff from Clark County Public Schools, city and county government members, local law enforcement, local health representatives, and much more, with many gathering for a social hour from 5:30 p.m. until approximately 6:30 p.m.

After opening words from Banks, Chamber President Tim Duncan, Winchester-Clark County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brad Sowden, and BCTC President Greg Feeney, guests dined for the evening.

Shortly thereafter, a number of awards were given out.

Presenters included Banks, City Commissioner Kitty Strode, Clark Regional Medical Center CEO Matt Smith, Winchester-Clark County Tourism Director Jill Hamlin, social worker and community advocate Ron Kibbey, Traditional Bank Market Leader Mason Guy, and Partners in Education Executive Director Greg Yates.

Among the award recipients were Winchester Elks Lodge #2816 for Non-Profit of the Year, Winchester Kiwanis for Partner of the Year, CRMC CEO Matt Smith for Director of the Year, and Sarah Perry, Co-owner and Operator of both Rimar Electric and CDE Sanitation.

Others included Maka Mia Pizza, owned by Mike and Dana Williams, as Business of the Year.

“This community has accepted us. I would have never imagined how you all would accept us the way you have,” he said. “We love everybody in our store [and] everybody in this community.”

Winchester City Clerk Joy Curtis, who was named recipient of the Graham Johns Downtown Award following her years of service, was also honored.

Strode, a long-time friend of the late Johns, read a message from his wife and presented the award in an emotional moment.

“Those of you who knew Graham Johns know that he loved and adored this community,” she said, taking time to thank both Curtis and Banks. The last two years, [Joy] has worked so hard, tirelessly, to get the designation for the entertainment district for our community. I can’t think of anybody that deserves it any more…[and] thank you, Cindy, for helping our community bloom every season.”

The event concluded with the winners of various items from a silent auction that took place before the start—including an Ale-8 basket, Riverstore Resort & Spa 3-Night Stay, weedeater, and more—being announced.

Along with expressing gratitude, Duncan offered a statement.

“The chamber’s priority is basically to promote community,” he said.