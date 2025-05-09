Winchester Police Reports Published 1:43 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The following arrests were reported by the Winchester Police Department between April 30 and May 7. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

April 30

Jesse L. Feltner, 51 – Alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st & 2nd offenses. Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor.

Tammy Khoury, 57 – Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor.

Eric L. March-Gradoville, 30 – Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor. Speeding – 13 MPH over limit. Operating on a suspended/revoked operators license. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. – .08. Possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited.

Craig R. Moldt, 45 – Alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st & 2nd offenses.

Taneka Lasha Travis, 37 – Serving warrant (for other police agency).

Jay Lee Wimor, 32 – Rear license not illuminated. One headlight. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 – 2nd.

May 1

Brian Fisher Albright, 34 – Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense. Possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree – 1st offense (methamphetamine). Possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree – 1st offense – drug unspecified.

Jonathan David Buchanan, 27 – Criminal possession forged instrument – 3rd degree.

Tabitha Chambers, 42 – Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor.

Zaire Kadeem Dudley, 30 – Public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Andre Fulz, 46 – Probation violation (for technical violation).

Benjamin W. Goodlet, age unknown – Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense.

Christopher S. Hall, 37 – Fugitive from another state – warrant required.

Shaun Demetrius Justice, 43 – Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor.

Ernest D. Stamper, 52 – Serving warrant (for other police agency).

May 2

Timothy M. Ditmer, age unknown – Serving warrant (for other police agency).

May 3

Ronald F. Cloud, 38 – Serving probation/parole violation warrant. Public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.

Carolyn Sue Finney, 64 – Theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting.

James Robert Parkins, 39 – Alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st & 2nd offenses.

Marcus Andrew Thornsberry, 33 – Alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st & 2nd offenses. Resisting arrest.

May 4

Timothy J. Poston, 22 – No or expired registration plates. Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense.

Ova Lynn Smith, 43 – Contempt of court – libel/slander – resistance to order.

Sub-header: May 5

Olivia M. Ballard, 35 – Serving criminal summons for other police agency.

Jannetta L. Cracraft, 43 – Parent or custodian to send child to school – 1st & 2nd offenses.

Ricky Dwayne Tanner Miller, 25 – Public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Robert Virgil Pensol, 51 – Alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st & 2nd offenses.

Rebecca A. Vice, 43 – Serving warrant (for other police agency).

May 6

Jestin R. Bonnett, 28 – Contempt of court – libel/slander – resistance to order. Criminal mischief – 1st degree. Criminal trespassing – 3rd degree. Public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Charles Ray Campbell, 54 – Theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting.

Nicholas R. Ferrara, 55 – Terroristic threatening – 3rd degree. Wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer.

John S. Keeton, 58 – Serving warrant (for other police agency).

May 7

Brian Fisher Albright, 34 – Theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting. Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess. Possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree – 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Jorge Ballote Carillo, 25 – Operating on a suspended/revoked operators license.

Zaire Kadeem Dudley, 30 – Public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Jameel Ahmad Khan, 29 – Probation violation (for technical violation).

Chandler Bryce Raker, age unknown – Traffic in a controlled substance – 1st offense (carfentanil). Trafficking marijuana (8 oz or more, less than 5 pounds). Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.