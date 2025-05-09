Dotson awarded by KHA; announces campaign kickoff event Published 12:45 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

As previously written about, current Kentucky House of Representatives member Ryan Dotson, who represents the 73rd District, which includes Clark County and a portion of Fayette County, has announced his run for the United States House of Representatives seat in the 6th District, presently held by outgoing Representative Andy Barr.

In a notable month, more reason is present to celebrate.

Dotson recently revealed that, in a message sent from Kentucky Hospital Association (KHSA) Associate Vice President of Government Affairs Travis T. Burton, the organization named him a 2025 Legislative Champion.

“I am pleased to inform you that because of your willingness to go above and beyond to advance policy that helps Kentucky’s hospitals, you have been named a 2025 Legislative Champion by the Kentucky Hospital Association,” stated a portion of the message. “Thank you for all that you did during the 2025 legislative session to standup {sic} for Kentucky’s hospitals. As you know, our hospitals work every single day to offer quality healthcare to all Kentuckians and serve as economic engines for the Commonwealth.”

In his message, Burton also expressed that “[w]e’d love the opportunity to present your award to you in your district at a local hospital, at our statewide policy conference in Lexington on October 16, 2025, or at your office in Frankfort”, and reiterated that “[h]ospital leaders across the state have taken note of your leadership in the General Assembly and appreciate your help during this session.”

In addition to being awarded by the KHA, Dotson will soon hold his campaign kick-off event and fundraiser.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1919 Rolling Hills Lane in Winchester.