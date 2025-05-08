Margie Townsend Setters

Published 11:12 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Margie Setters, a beloved Wife, Mom, Mamaw/Maw and Great Mamaw. Margie was born on Jan. 8, 1955 and passed away on May 5, 2025. She was devoted to her family, always putting her loved ones first. She lived life giving smiles showing love to everyone she met. Margie is survived by husband, David Setters, daughter Tammy (Kevin) Palmer, son Billy (Rebecca) Townsend, daughter Kimberly (Bryan) Bates and several grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held on May 10, 2025 at Highpoint Apostolic Church in Winchester, KY. Visitation will be at 11:00am with a service immediately following at 12:00pm. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.