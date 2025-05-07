Engine House closes ‘for the foreseeable future’ Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Known as much as a popular hangout spot as it is for its delicious pizzas, paninis, and more inside of an original horse-drawn fire station, The Engine House Pizza Pub has been a popular location in Winchester for several years.

In an unfortunate turn of events, such opportunity appears coming to a close

On Monday, May 6, the business located at 9 W. Lexington Avenue announced that – following a Saturday performance – it will be closing its doors.

“Due to sudden staffing issues and a complete loss of mojo, we will only be open this Saturday, May 10th, from 5pm until close for music and drinks only (no food service) with Ben Lacy, after which, we will CLOSE the DOORS for the foreseeable future,” it stated. “We want to thank our many loyal patrons and fellow downtown business owners, the many talented musicians who have played with us, our long-term and much-loved staff members, our friends, families, and many others who have been with us along the way. If things change over time and we get ourselves together, we will post it here, but for now, come see us last time as we try not to put a tear in your beer over excellent music with Ben Lacy, Saturday, May 10th from 6-9pm.”

The news was immediately met with hundreds of reactions and at least 40 shares, with many expressing gratitude to owners Chad and Jill Walker – both community advocates – for their dedication to the Winchester community.

Those who reacted came from a variety of backgrounds, including fellow business owners, firefighters, local real estate professionals, and many more.

On its own Facebook page, Whiskey and Wiles Photography reacted.

“[T]hank you The Engine House Pizza Pub for friendship, advice, tons of laughs, weird beers and a heck of a good slice of pizza,” they stated. “The people of our community may never know, much less appreciate the effort you guys put in behind the scenes to make Downtown [sic] Winchester, Kentucky a better place.”

The Facebook page “Downtown Winchester, KY” also responded.

“This is a devastating loss for Downtown [sic] and the community as a whole,” it stated. “The Engine House Pizza Pub has done so much more than serve up great food, drinks and atmosphere. Behind the scenes they have worked to advocate for Downtown [sic] business and property owners. Downtown Winchester is a better place because of their efforts.”

The Facebook post ended with one sentence.

“We don’t want to say goodbye, so instead we’ll say THANK YOU!”, it stated.