Winchester Police Reports
Published 11:59 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
April 22
Matthew R. Hilson, 39 – Non-support.
Iesha Nichole Thompson, 38 – Failure to produce insurance card. Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense. Operating on a suspended/revoked operators license. Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess. Possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree – 1st offense – cocaine.
Email newsletter signup
April 23
Alexandra Grace Fields, 27 – Theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting.
Brandon J. Fogleman, 26 – No or expired registration plates. Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 – 2nd.
Christopher L. Poe, 23 – Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor. Fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot).
Charley Prater, 67 – Alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st & 2nd offenses.
Ramona Denise Ricketts, 58 – Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor. Contempt of court – libel/slander – resistance to order.
Cortney N. Slone, 31 – Serving warrant (for other police agency).
Todd J. Suter, 29 – Possession of marijuana. Possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree – 1st offense (methamphetamine). Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Jayden A. Terrell, 21 – Criminal mischief – 1st degree. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance. No operators – moped license. Failure of owner to maintain required/insurance – 1st offense.
Jason M. Woods, 38 – Alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st & 2nd offenses. Disorderly conduct – 2nd degree.
April 24
Heather Nicole Combs, 43 – Serving warrant (for other police agency). Possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree – 1st offense (methamphetamine). Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Latasha Leanne Conner, 33 – Serving bench warrant for court.
Jakob Aiden Kiser, 31 – Probation violation (for technical violation).
Steven M. Lawson, 52 – No or expired registration plates. Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense.
Jonatha Matthew Martin, 38 – Criminal trespassing – 3rd degree. Possession of a controlled – 1st degree – 1st offense (methamphetamine). Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Charley Prater, 67 – Fugitive from another state – warrant required.
Cheri Lyn Savoy, 54 – Disorderly conduct – 2nd degree. Assault – 3rd degree – police/probation officer. Resisting arrest.
Tiffany N. Toto, 36 – Non-payment of court costs, fees or fine.
April 25
Shelby Gray Cottrell, 28 – No taillamps. Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 – 2nd.
Lakeisha S. Gillis, 43 – Serving warrant (for other police agency).
Justin Smaily Rafael Luna, 21 – No operators – moped license.
Matthew Evan Morton, 35 – No or expired registration plates. Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense.
James W. Reed, 38 – Alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st & 2nd offenses.
Benny Ray Vires, 48 – Contempt of court – libel/slander – resistance to order.
April 26
Roberto Clemente, 28 – Failure to illuminate head lamps. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. – .08. – 3rd.
Jose Ignacio, 35 – Contempt of court – libel/slander – resistance to order. No or expired registration plates. Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense. No operators – moped license. Possession of marijuana.
Jacob E. Lay, 26 – Assault – 4th degree (domestic violence).
Jonathon P. Sies, 43 – Possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree – 1st offense (methamphetamine). Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess. Possession of burglary tools. Operating on a suspended/revoked operators license. Theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $500 < $1,000. Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor.
David A. Sparks, 19 – Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance. Leaving scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance.
April 27
Tiffaney J. Carver, 49 – Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor.
Leo Davis, 36 – Probation violation (for technical violation).
Darian Wayne Farris, 31 – Serving bench warrant for court.
James W. Shearer, 52 – Non-payment of court costs, fees or fine.
Shonna L. Smith, 39 – No or expired registration plates. No or expired Kentucky registration receipt. Operating on a suspended/revoked operators license.
Robert N. Yount, 65 – Assault – 4th degree (domestic violence). Strangulation – 1st degree (domestic violence).
Ivan Zamorano, age unknown – Careless driving. Failure to produce insurance card. Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense. No operators – moped license. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 – 2nd.
April 28
Kenneth L. Fitch, 51 – Theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $500 < $1,000. Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor.
Isobel E. Hampton, 19 – Public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Logan Paul Khoury, 37 – Rear license not illuminated. Driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense. Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense.
Skylar McClure, 18 – Theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting.
Jonathan P. Sies, 43 – Theft by unlawful taking or disposition of all others.
Michael Stephen Monroe Turner, 38 – Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor.
Brianna E. Williams, 28 – Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor.
April 29
Bryan Lee Bailey, 57 – Contempt of court – libel/slander – resistance to order.
Megan R. Cole, 34 – Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher G. Cooper, 43 – Failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor.
Ashley Gurley, 36 – Theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting.
Jessica Marie Richardson, 40 – Public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Wesley Clary Wells, 46 – Serving warrant (for other police agency).