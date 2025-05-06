GRC tennis celebrates Senior Day Published 11:30 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As the school year draws to a close, George Rogers Clark High School seniors prepare to say goodbye.

The same is true of athletes in various sports, including varsity tennis.

On Monday, April 2, Senior Day was recognized at the courts, honoring those who have dedicated many years to the sport.

Email newsletter signup

“It is just such a blessing to have eight incredible seniors,” said Head Coach Travis True.

Cassi Lowe, Gratz McCraith, Maddie Settles, Daniel Kubican, Sydney Ely, Paxton Harper, Maddie Redmon, and Hayden Cockrell were celebrated on Monday afternoon.

Several team members are multisport athletes, with Hayden Cockrell starring in both soccer and football and Daniel Kubican playing the latter.

Also, multisport athletes Cassi Lowe and Maddie Settles came into their own playing tennis. They are multiple defending 10th Region Champions in doubles and have a long-term friendship.

The day not only culminated their hard work but also provided an opportunity for True—a first-year head coach at GRC—to reflect on their value to this year’s squad.

“I really don’t have the words for what they have meant to me and how much they contribute as leaders on and off the court,” he said.

Although Paris, their intended opponent, canceled their matchup, the Cards and Lady Cards still found a way to celebrate.

Not only was each senior individually named, but a teammate expressed how valuable and memorable each senior was to them.

It’s a tradition that True – a former player at Midway University – knew well from his playing days.

“That’s a tradition that I want to carry on here,” he said, noting that parents and friends were also present to witness the celebrations. “I think it’s so important for these parents to see that they weren’t just great players from a coach’s perspective, but also their teammates looked up to them.”

In addition to a tassel to wear at graduation, each was given a gift bag with Gatorade bottles, candy, flowers, and more.

With only weeks left in the season, GRC tennis looks for a strong finish.

“I think myself and all the seniors are really excited to go try to….defend our [girls] region title and, for boys, [to] get it back.”