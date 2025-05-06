Clark County Public Records Reports Published 11:56 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded in the Clark County Clerk’s office April 12-19, 2025.

Walter D. Collins and Shirley T. Collins to Brian K. Collins, 34 Fontaine Blvd., love & affection.

Mona Lisa Clark Combs Snider, Lisa Clark Combs and George R. Snider III to Kailyn Madison Kochel and Hayden Miller Hancock, 717 Estes Drive, $221,000.

Gold Crown Properties LLC to Gabriel Jimenez Martinez and Ciera L. Martinez, 218 Bracken Court, $278,000.

Christopher Thomas to Patrick Michael Thomas, 501 Hidden Hills Way, love & affection.

Michael J. Perlmutter and Catherine G. Perlmutter to Webb Sarah Frances Perlmutter and Adam Robert Perlmutter, 4600 Boonesboro Road, $402,500.

Gregory Lane Pence to Carol Copher Pence, 399 Colby Ridge Blvd., quit claim.

Jerry D. Catlett and Catherine Catlett to DRM Rentals LLC, 1129 W. Lexington Ave., $225,000.

Cartwright Designs LLC to Shawnda R. Carter and Joshua Carter, 121 E. Lexington Ave., $165,000.

Fox Trapp Property LLC to Garry Allen Taylor and Joy Leann Taylor, 106 Trapp-Goffs Corner Road and 11304 Irvine Road, $220,000.

Marriage Licenses

The following marriage license applications were issued by the Clark County Clerk’s office April 12-19, 2025.

Hailey Michelle Paynter and Connor Reece Blevins, April 14.

Karen Elizabeth Richardson and Robin Ann Stroud, April 14.

Deborah Renee Adams and Danny Lavern Hall Jr., April 16.

Margaret Kristen Rose and Andrew Scott Embs, April 17.

McKenzie Denise Brewer and Henry Criss Hubert Chaney, April 17.