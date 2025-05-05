Published 10:32 am Monday, May 5, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Eula Pendexter Calvert, born on November 6, 1935, peacefully departed this life on May 3, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. Eula was born to Wilson Austin Pendexter and Ruby Katherine Pendexter in Chapman, Maine. Eula was preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Calvin Pendeexter and her sister, Debra Brown. Eula is survived by her devoted husband, Carl Calvert, with whom she shared 43 wonderful years of marriage. She is also survived by her sisters Sheila McLaughlin de Garibody and Patricia Smith, along with her stepchildren Edward Calvert, Peggy Beall, Linda Wilson, Sherry Moore, and a legacy of love through her 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Eula retired from Sylvania in Winchester. A faithful servant of the Lord, Eula’s life was a testament to her faith, as she was devoted to sharing her love of God with those around her. Visitation will be held at the Winchester First Church of God on May 7, 2025, from 1:00-2:00 PM. The funeral service at 2:00 PM will be officiated by Rev. Allan Hutchinson. Burial will be at Clairmont Memorial Gardens. Friends and family are invited to come together to celebrate her life and honor the memories she created with so many. Pallbearers are Candace Moore, Aaron Wilson, Aiden Tabor, Joe Tabor, Derick Norton, Anthony Conrad. In this time of sorrow, we remember Eula not just for her passing, but for the legacy of love, faith, and kindness she leaves behind. She will be deeply missed but forever cherished in our hearts.