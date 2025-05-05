Coroner’s office serves community in multiple ways Published 11:30 am Monday, May 5, 2025

With its office located near Gaunce’s and just off Bypass Road, the office of Clark County Coroner Neal Oliver and his staff is busy at all hours of the day.

Yet beyond a common understanding of the coroner’s role, few understand just how much they offer to the community of Winchester.

“We sit on different community committees in the county with the Health Department and [more],” said Oliver, noting that they also worked with the Clark County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP).

“You do it because you care,” said Deputy Coroner Katie Lisle. “You care about your community, care about your people, and you really have a heart for it…we handle that appropriately with every call.”

During a recent presentation to both the Fiscal Court and Winchester City Commission, Oliver went over various details from the previous year.

After first explaining some historical information, such as the coroner and deputy coroner being considered law enforcement officers with the right to carry a firearm, powers of arrest, and search and seizure, Oliver presented facts specific to Clark County.

This included the number of natural deaths responded to in 2024 and their cause – with cardiac issues representing the highest number – as well as accidental deaths, suicide deaths, manner of deaths, and calls for service.

The latter included death investigations, cremation request reviews, pick up & storage for Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) and more.

As of late April 2024, the team has already responded to fifty calls – with four being for accidental overdose deaths.

While rewarding, as might be expected, the job is not without its emotional toll.

“The hardest job is when myself or [fellow staff]….[has] to knock on that door [at] two in the morning to tell that mother her 18-year old just got killed in a car wreck…or their 18-year-old just was found overdosed and has passed away,” Oliver said. “I’ve had mothers just collapse on the floor…I’ve had them give me a big hug…I’ve been cussed [because] they’re mad at the situation..and we just sit there and we realize it’s a part of grief. We take it, we offer them what information we can to help, and we’ll sit there with them [and] hold their hand.”

The office is also looking to enact changes that will simplify operations, including the purchase of a new vehicle to replace a van they’re currently operating.

“The trend for coroners now is going [toward] actually a pickup truck with a long bed, and then a camper…top of top of it. We’re really working on trying to separate the front…part of the vehicle from the back,” Oliver said. “We’ve looked at all kinds of Chevrolet [models] to [the] Ford F-150. They’re all good vehicles. It’s just a matter of seeing what’s a good value and finding a way to pay for it.”

With the job requiring different responsibilities, whether working with a local funeral home or state offices in Frankfort, Oliver wishes to emphasize that the coroner’s office serves more than one role, and looks to change any stigma regarding public perception.

“We’re not the grim reaper…we are more than just handling dead bodies,” he said. “Our main job is to take care of the deceased [and] take care of the family of the deceased as well…it could have been the worst thing that’s ever happened to that family, but we want to be there to try to reassure the family that we’re going to do our best to find out what they’re loved one died of…and then help provide them information that may help them navigate through those next four or five days.”