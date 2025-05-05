Clark County celebrates National Day of Prayer Published 11:00 am Monday, May 5, 2025

Since 1952, when it was first formalized into law, the first Thursday in each May has been officially recognized across the United States as the National Day of Prayer.

The community of Winchester was sure to remember and celebrate the day this past week.

Outside of the Clark County Courthouse on Main Street, hundreds gathered to celebrate and honor the occasion both in groups and individually.

“It’s so important,” said Lee Cruse, Pastor of Grace Bible Church – who noted that unofficial days of prayer have been honored going back much longer. “I believe this is why this country has been blessed, and we don’t want to forget that.”

A number of local officials – including Clark County Judge Executive Les Yates, Deputy Judge-Executive Jim Tipton, Property Valuation Administrator Jada Brady, Magistrate Robert Blanton, City Commissioner Kitty Strode, and Circuit Court Clerk Tony Kirk – were present, as was a booth for Pickup Country 104.9 FM.

Different schools – including Grace Bible Academy – brought students to observe the day.

Jeff Gaines, who serves as minister of Christ Church of Winchester, spoke on the courthouse steps.

He offered prayers for a variety of topics – including the county, schools, businesses, and churches – while many individuals gathered in teams to recite prayers, some sitting on the courthouse’s front lawn.

“I pray for this world that we’re living in [with] all of the brokenness,” he said. “I pray for your brothers and sisters in Christ all over the world, especially those who are experiencing persecution right now.”

Cruse noted that local prayer topics were quite relevant, therefore being emphasized.

“Many of the decisions that we make here are just as important as what happens in Washington, DC,” he added. “Especially in the classroom, we want to raise up a group of children where they know what the word of God is.”

For Cruse, who was one of many pastors present, the event is very significant.

“I always say that when the Lord comes to get us…whatever name we got on the church [is] going to fall off,” he said. “We need to be together.”